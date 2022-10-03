PSU vs MSU WVB 10/2/22 Team Intro

Penn State women’s volleyball Libero/Defensive Specialist Maddy Bilinovic (2) during team introductions prior to Penn State volleyballs game vs the Michigan State Spartans at Rec Hall on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3 sets to 1.

 Caleb Craig

After dropping its Friday match in a sweep to Wisconsin, Penn State rebounded with a Sunday afternoon win against Michigan State, preventing a large drop in the AVCA top 25.

After holding the No. 12 spot in the rankings last week, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 13 with two more Big Ten matches on the horizon.

Sitting at 13-2, Katie Schumacher-Cawley's group will head to Columbus, Ohio, to take on No. 6 Ohio State on Friday night.

The team will return to Rec Hall on Sunday afternoon to do battle with Illinois, a team the blue and white have great success against.

