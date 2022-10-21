No. 13 Penn State visited Maryland for a pivotal Big Ten clash.

The Nittany Lions battled to a victory on the road, taking down the Terrapins 3-1.

Both teams came out in an intense fight in the first set with a total of five lead changes and five ties leading to a 9-9 score. From there, the Terrapins were in the driver's seat with a 3-0 scoring run thanks to consecutive service aces from sophomore setter Erin Engel.

The Nittany Lions continued to fight hard and build momentum. The blue and white offense was able to overpower the Terrapins’ defense with a .324 hitting percentage, led by Kashauna Williams with five kills. Penn State came back and took the lead 24-22, forcing a timeout by the home team.

After the timeout, the momentum continued for the away team. With an attack error by Sam Csire, the Nittany Lions silenced the home crowd to take the first set 25-22.

Entering the second set, the home team started to find some rhythms, attacking aggressively to build a 10-6 lead. The net presence from the home team also stifled the blue and white’s offense, limiting its opponent to only a .176 hitting percentage with four blocks while taking a 20-12 lead.

Similar to the first set, the Nittany Lions refused to give up. After the back-to-back service ace by Seleisa Elisaia and Gillian Grimes, Penn State stormed back to tie the game at 23-23.

Despite the momentum shift, the Terrapins were able to take the set 25-23 thanks to the kill by Anastasia Russ. The large attacking error margin bit the Nittany Lions in the second set.

After the slow start in the last two sets, the Nittany Lions pushes the pace and seized an aggressive start in Set 3, leading the Terrapins 11-4 and forcing the home team to call a timeout.

Maryland answered a 13-8 run with kills from Sam Csire, closing the gap to 19-17 after the timeout. The game turned into a back-and-forth rally with both teams striking hard.

The blue and white finished strong with a 25-21 win, firing a .423 hitting percentage in Set 3.

The beginning of the fourth set was another close battle. Kashauna Williams’s 13th kill led a 4-0 scoring run for the Nittany Lions, extending the lead to 10-6. The Terrapins clawed back again to tie the game at 19-19 by forcing a couple of attacking errors.

With both teams alternating scores, the blue and white pulled away with kills by Alexa Markley, defeating the Terrapins 25-22 in the final set and closing the match 3-1.

