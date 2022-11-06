No. 15 Penn State dominantly extended its winning streak, defeating Rutgers on the road 3-0.

The Nittany Lions blitzed right out of the gate, showing a strong net presence and balanced offense led by middle blocker Allie Holland, forcing the home team to call a timeout after a 5-0 scoring run with an 11-6 early lead.

Out of the timeout, the Scarlet Knights’ offense found some rhythm. After several consecutive kills, the home team cut the leads to 16-13.

Despite some errors, the blue and white stayed consistent on offense, closing strongly and winning Set 1 25-18.

Unlike the slow start in Set 1, the home team jumped out aggressively in the second set, led by the freshman outside hitter Talyor Humphrey with a couple of kills. The Scarlet Knight kept the score close at 8-6.

The Nittany Lions answered right back and dominated the rest of the set, thanks to the brilliant performance by senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington, who led the team with 10 kills in the first two sets.

The blue and white pulled away late in the second set with a .519 hitting percentage, winning Set 2 25-16.

Entering Set 3, both teams started sloppily with several service errors. After several ties, the home team finally took the driver's seat, going up 11-10. Taylor Humphrey stepped up and carried the Scarlet Knight’s offensively.

With a couple of back-to-back kills, Rutgers forced Penn State to call the game's first timeout.

After the timeout, the Nittany Lions continued their struggles. The Scarlet Knight dominated the net battle and out-blocked the blue and white 8-6, extending the lead to 20-14.

Carrying the momentum shift, Penn State found some rhythm on offense. With several kills and two consecutive blocks, the Nittany Lions fought back and cut the deficit to 21-19, forcing a timeout called by the home team.

Coming out of the timeout, the pivotal Set 3 becomes a thriller. Both teams produced their best efforts, with bodies flying around the floor. However, the Nittany Lions continued their momentum with a balanced attack, coming back from a six-point hole and taking a 24-23 lead.

A Penn State service error gave the home team some remaining hope, tying the match at 24-24. However, the Nittany Lions finished strong, closing the set 26-24 after a crucial service ace by Holland.

