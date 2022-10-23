After weeks of dealing with closely-contested Big Ten clashes, Penn State got a breather, defeating Rutgers in a quick match at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions swept the Scarlet Knights 3-0, and offense was the main entrée of the match. Graduate student Katie Clark led the way with a team high .700 hitting effectiveness.

“Being able to have a lot of confidence in myself and mix up the shots really just helped me be able to do that,” said Clark.

The blue and white served its opponents a very sour treat, ending the match with a total of 41 kills, and 22 assisted blocks.

Senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington broke the ice for Penn State with the first kill. After that, sophomore defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen took a protagonist role, serving three back-to-back aces that gave the team an early 6-1 lead.

Rutgers had a hard time defending its front from the overwhelming attacks of junior middle blocker Allie Holland who had already posted two blocks and four kills with an effectiveness of .800 in the first half of the set.

“It's nice to get a sweep, you know, like not drop any sets. I think that proves that we are consistent,” said Holland. “There's a few balls here and there that, do I wish we could go back on? Maybe. But you know, I'm excited that we got a sweep.”

After taking a ten point lead with the score at 23-13, Penn State forced Rutgers to take a time out, but the break only served to give the Nittany Lions more momentum and with a three point run they won the set.

The Nittany Lions showed cohesiveness and control on the court, with only three attack errors, and three players with a perfect 1.000 hitting effectiveness.

In the second frame of the game, the story looked very familiar for the blue and white which took an early five point lead, this time with freshmen outside hitter Alexa Markley as the main protagonist.

“I think that people coming off the bench are also doing [a] great [job] of adjusting to whatever the situation is,” Holland said.

Markley scored six kills, one block, and despite having a hitting effectiveness of .200 the player had a notable presence near the net in the second set.

“That girl is just a ball of energy, she's awesome. Whatever I put up there, I know that she'll get her feet to the ball and she’ll stay aggressive,” said graduate student setter Selesia Elisaia.

Defense was another forte for the Nittany Lions, and while the blocking barricade was their main weapon, freshmen defensive specialist Gillian Grimes was the team’s main shield against Rutgers.

In the second set alone, Grimes had already performed six digs, tied for the team-high with setter Elisaia, and surpassing the team’s usual leader, senior libero Maddy Bilinovic.

“In your own home gym, you should be able to move the ball around a little bit and find ways to score on that line,” said coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.

Penn State conquered the second set 25-15, with the ten point lead coming thanks to the nine blocks the team posted.

The blue and white took the same strategy to the third and final set of the match, where the blocking duo — composed of Weatherinton and Holland — already knew what the Scarlet Knights intentions were before they had a chance to attack. Both players had a team high of seven blocks.

“She's [Weatherington] just great to block next to, she always sets up a great block, which makes my life a lot easier,” said Holland. “Being able to block next to great pin blockers, I think makes the biggest difference in my blocking”.

While Penn State’s play was far superior than its rival’s. Rutgers struggled the entire match with errors, nine of them being committed in the service line, something that affected the team’s overall performance.

The Nittany Lions ended the third set 25-21, another error from Rutgers giving them the win.

“It's always great to have a Big Ten win and I thought these guys played well and there's obviously some things that we're going to keep working on here moving to the last of our ten Big Ten matches,” said Schumacher-Cawley.

