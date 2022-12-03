Penn State will move forward in the NCAA Tournament after taking down UCF Saturday night in an electrified Rec Hall.

The second round of the tournament had an offensive turnaround for the Nittany Lions, 60 kills, and a sharp .360 hitting effectiveness was all it took to defeat the Golden Knights in a 4-1 roller coaster match.

“I thought that was a hard fought match. UCF is a great team and, you know, it was a fun match. I'm happy for them that they get to move on and I'm just so excited for these girls,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said.

The game started with a quick pace that overwhelmed the Nittany Lions, with UCF going on a 3-0 run, however, Schumacher-Cawley challenged a play, overturning the point and changing the score to 2-1.

This first set was characterized by competitiveness from both teams, however UCF posted far more offensive play than Penn State, which also struggled with its defense in the back row.

Graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams had a notable presence in the left corner, posting several kills and forcing UCF blockers to commit an error.

However, the Golden Knights were working like an algorithm, being able to predict Penn State’s next move in most plays and pushing their early lead to 20-14.

Despite late efforts from graduate student middle blocker Katie Clark and senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington, kills weren't enough to catch up to the gold and black which won the set 25-19.

“I think they UCF is a great team and they definitely brought their A-game,” junior middle blocker Allie Holland said. “So after that first set, I think it's about all coming together and just kind of regrouping, taking a breath and knowing that we can go back out there and do a little better.”

Williams broke the ice for the Nittany Lions in the second frame of the game, and took a swing from the back row that gave the team its first point during a competitive rally.

Williams had back-to-back points that gave Penn State enough momentum to take an early 7-3 lead. While UCF had a strong offense, the blue and white responded with a now-improved defense.

“The block did a really good job for me to set up defense around that so they made my life pretty easy tonight,” libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic said.

Rotations were sharper in the second frame of the game and the blocking barricade between graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia and Holland pushed the scoreboard to 13-8.

After several side-to-side passes in a roller coaster rally, the Nittany Lions ended the second set 25-18 with a missile from Williams.

During the third set UCF took an early lead but Penn State was good at finding empty spaces and a kill by Holland closed the gap to 6-7.

Some communication struggles caused Penn State to commit an error, forcing Schumacher-Cawley to call a timeout. After that, the action took off like a rocketship, with the fans from both teams going along with it.

After several back-to-back rallies, Penn State picked up the pace to win the set 25-22 with a Clark solo block.

The story was similar in the fourth and final set, with Penn State being the one having to adjust to keep up with UCF. New faces joined the match, with sophomore defensive specialist Cassie Kuershen posting the first service ace of the night.

“I think that once we picked up from the service line, things got a little easier for us,” Bilinovic said.

With a tied 19-19 the set win could have gone for either team but one more ace this time by freshmen Gillian Grimes gave Penn State the 25-21 set win to take the match ultimate victory and advance to the next NCAA round.

