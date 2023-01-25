Penn State Volleyball Team Huddle

The Penn State Women's Volleyball team huddles after a point at its game against Minnesota at Rec Hall on Nov. 18, 2022 in University Park. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 3-1.

 Danny Gotwals

Head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley added another highly touted transfer out of the portal, snagging 2022 Big South Setter of the Year Ally Van Eekeren.

While heading to Happy Valley from High Point with one year of eligibility remaining, Van Eekeren will play alongside the reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year Mac Podraza, Arizona State transfer Ella Snyder and returning junior Quinn Menger.

With that group, Penn State will boast one of the deepest and most talented setter positions in the country with everyone bringing talented experience and the ability to pass the ball to all hitters at a high level.

After spending three seasons with Creighton, Van Eekeren spent her senior season with High Point and made an immediate impact, guiding the Panthers to a 23-10 record and a NCAA Tournament appearance.

It was a career year for Van Eekeren who was the focal point of the High Point offense. While receiving first team All-Big South honors, the Naperville, Illinois, native posted a career high 522 assists with 8.16 assists per set and 19 service aces.

Tyler Millen