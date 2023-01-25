Head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley added another highly touted transfer out of the portal, snagging 2022 Big South Setter of the Year Ally Van Eekeren.

While heading to Happy Valley from High Point with one year of eligibility remaining, Van Eekeren will play alongside the reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year Mac Podraza, Arizona State transfer Ella Snyder and returning junior Quinn Menger.

B1G things ahead…#WeAre 💙🏐Super excited to announce that I have committed to play my 5th and final season at Penn State University!!! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through it all & I can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion!!🦁@PennStateVBALL pic.twitter.com/p976OAW34G — allyvaneekeren (@AllyVanEekeren) January 25, 2023

With that group, Penn State will boast one of the deepest and most talented setter positions in the country with everyone bringing talented experience and the ability to pass the ball to all hitters at a high level.

After spending three seasons with Creighton, Van Eekeren spent her senior season with High Point and made an immediate impact, guiding the Panthers to a 23-10 record and a NCAA Tournament appearance.

It was a career year for Van Eekeren who was the focal point of the High Point offense. While receiving first team All-Big South honors, the Naperville, Illinois, native posted a career high 522 assists with 8.16 assists per set and 19 service aces.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE