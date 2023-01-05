Penn State has added new talent to its roster ahead of the 2023 season next fall.

Former Arizona State setter Ella Snyder’s transfer to Happy Valley was announced on Thursday.

Please welcome Ella Snyder to Happy Valley!#WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wkDkudLUl7 — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) January 5, 2023

The Manhattan Beach, California, native spent the previous three years many miles away from Penn State, but will now play her senior season for the blue and white.

This past season, Snyder totaled 11 kills, 124 digs and 441 assists across 26 contests.

