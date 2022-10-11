DSC_3714.jpg

Cori Dyke (5) pregame run out, in Penn State Women’s Soccer’s against Rutgers on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at Jeffery Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Rutgers 2-0.

 Kevin Thompson

Penn State has moved up, down and all around the United Soccer Coaches top 25 this season, and the squad is on the move again in this week's rankings.

The blue and white jumped from unranked to No. 25 on Tuesday, propelled by a 2-0 victory over Maryland on Sunday.

This week, Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Thursday, which received five total votes, and unranked Michigan on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are 8-3-2 on the year with four games left in the regular season.

