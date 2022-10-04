As quickly as Penn State rose in the United Soccer Coaches top 25, it crashed right back down.

The blue and white are no longer ranked in the poll after making an appearance in every previous iteration this season.

The previously No. 6 Nittany Lions dropped both games last week, a 2-1 home loss to Michigan State and a 3-0 road defeat against Ohio State. Both opponents were unranked at the time.

After their upset victory over the blue and white, the Buckeyes entered the rankings at No. 16, while the Spartans received 18 votes, the most of any unranked team.

Penn State received 13 votes in this week's poll, which would make them the 30th-ranked squad in the nation.

Coach Erica Dambach's team looks to bounce back this weekend against Maryland.

