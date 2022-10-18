Women's Soccer Vs Wisconsin, Asman

Penn State gaolkeeper Katherine Asman (26) sits in goal during Penn State's matchup against Wisconsin at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 3-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State's starting goalkeeper took home some hardware Tuesday after a solid week in net.

Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week following a pair of clean sheets last week.

Asman made six total saves in those matches, cementing her sixth and seventh individual clean sheets of the season.

The honor is the Roswell, Georgia, native's second this season and fourth in her career.

