Penn State's starting goalkeeper took home some hardware Tuesday after a solid week in net.

Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week following a pair of clean sheets last week.

Our keeper @katherine_asman was named @B1GSoccer Goalkeeper of the Week for the second time this season! 🧤Asman had a pair of shutouts against Wisconsin and Michigan and tallied six total saves.🗞️ https://t.co/Bw5rRD8y3k#WeAre pic.twitter.com/A6njzHPzJc — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) October 18, 2022

Asman made six total saves in those matches, cementing her sixth and seventh individual clean sheets of the season.

The honor is the Roswell, Georgia, native's second this season and fourth in her career.

