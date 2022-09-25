Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember.

After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois.

Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.

While it’s not the final time they will play in Happy Valley, the seniors made an impact early and often Sunday.

The blue and white came away with a 5-0 victory, and the veterans stepped up in a big way as Hocking found the back of the net twice, and Jennings scored her first career goal.

Coach Erica Dambach highlighted the instrumental role the seven Penn Staters play for the program and was ecstatic for them.

“It’s Senior Day today, and we had the chance to recognize and honor an incredible group of seniors,” Dambach said. “I don’t think I could have scripted today any better.”

The Nittany Lions got off to a flying start as just 30 ticks into the contest freshman Amelia White delivered a beautiful pass to Hocking for the tally. After making headlines in the offseason transferring from USC to Penn State, Hocking struggled to get on the score sheet, recording just one goal in her first eight games.

However, it's hard to keep the Anaheim, California, native from finding the back of the net as she is the Trojans’ all-time leading goal scorer. Her first-minute goal marked her second goal in as many games, but Hocking wasn’t done leaving her mark on the contest.

With the Nittany Lions leading 3-0 in the 58th minute, Hocking ripped a shot past goalkeeper Julia Cili for her second tally of the game.

“[Hocking] is coming into her own right at the right time,” Dambach said. “She’s learned how to play within our system, she’s now thriving and she's such a big personality that they want to play with her.”

Despite the slow start, Hocking is now tied for the team lead in goals with Ally Schlegel at four.

While her play has picked up over the past two games, Hocking is more focused on the team's success.

“I want to help my team in any way, and if that’s scoring or assisting, I’m happy to do it,” Hocking said. “I think those goals were team goals, and they felt good.”

Hocking wasn’t the only senior who found the back of the net as Jennings joined in on the scoring party, tallying her first career goal. Jennings' strike capped off a three-goal first half for Penn State and was just her second collegiate goal.

“There’s nothing like playing on Jeffrey Field,” Jennings said. “The best part about [the goal] was coming over to the bench and having that love and support from my teammates.”

Similar to Hocking, Jennings played four years at another school, Boston College, before joining the blue and white. The Montclair, New Jersey, native was a defensive stalwart on the Eagles' backline serving as a team captain and playing in every game in her final season with the program.

While Sunday’s game marked just her 10th career game donning the blue and white, Jennings knows how special of a team and senior class the program has.

“We have a really awesome and talented senior class with a lot of great leadership,” Jennings said. “It was really great for all of us to come out and play with the support we had from our teammates, and just to get another win on a Sunday is huge.”

The victory over Illinois was the third straight game where Penn State has blanked its opponent, and midway through the game, Dambach decided to make a change in net.

In the 65th minute, Dambach pulled goalkeeper Katherine Asman and brought on Messner to finish the final 35 minutes. It was just the second time this season Messner appeared in a game, after playing just 92 minutes a season ago.

“She’s probably the best human I’ve ever been around,” Dambach said. “Morgan Messner is all about this team, and she certainly could be a starter at any program in the country, including this one, and to see her go out there and continue the shutout just was an incredible day all around.”

The Nittany Lions have caught fire recently, winning four of their last five games. They will look to keep the good times rolling when they play Michigan State on Thursday.

As for the seven seniors, Dambach mentioned she couldn’t be more proud of how they have developed as people over the years.

“It’s a group of servant leaders that are serving the team and each other,” Dambach said. “Whatever role we have placed them in, they have embraced it, and I’ve learned a lot from that standpoint.”

