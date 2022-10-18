Women's Soccer vs Michigan, Wheeler

Penn State forward Ellie Wheeler (16) in bounds the ball during Penn State's matchup against Michigan at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 3-0.

 Katelyn Supancik

Penn State made a small move up in the latest United Soccer Coaches polls.

In Tuesday's top 25, the Nittany Lions were slotted at No. 24, moving up one spot from last week's rankings.

The blue and white dominated its competition last week, topping both Michigan and Wisconsin 3-0 in the team's final regular season home games.

This week, Penn State looks to defend its ranking in the final regular season games of the year, on the road against Nebraska and Iowa.

