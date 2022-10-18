Penn State made a small move up in the latest United Soccer Coaches polls.

In Tuesday's top 25, the Nittany Lions were slotted at No. 24, moving up one spot from last week's rankings.

Moved up a spot in the national rankings 📈#WeAre pic.twitter.com/MWmENtgLwm — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) October 18, 2022

The blue and white dominated its competition last week, topping both Michigan and Wisconsin 3-0 in the team's final regular season home games.

This week, Penn State looks to defend its ranking in the final regular season games of the year, on the road against Nebraska and Iowa.

