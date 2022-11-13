Even in frigid conditions at Jeffrey Field, Penn State remained red-hot to kick off the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions topped Quinnipiac 4-1 to advance to the round of 32.

In the postseason atmosphere both sides were aggressive, playing a chippy game full of hard tackles and barking between the players on the field and the benches.

“The NCAA Tournament is all about surviving, advancing and every team has an equal chance,” senior forward Payton Linnehan said. [The Bobcats] are coming at us with everything they have, so every goal is super important.”

Penn State had the first chance of the game 10 minutes in when redshirt senior forward Penelope Hocking played a ball in for Ally Schlegel. Schlegel turned on the jets to reach the ball, but a terrific tackle from the Bobcat defender cut off the scoring threat.

In the 20th minute, Linnehan had a pair of golden chances. Both were expertly saved by Bobcat goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso, but Linnehan didn’t back down.

The very next possession, Linnehan again worked into a promising position. She looped around the defender, dashed parallel to the goal and fitted a pass to Kate Wiesner in the box. Wiesner handled the rest and gave Penn State a 1-0 advantage.

The blue and white picked up from where it left off in the Big Ten title game, as the offense ran like a well-oiled machine. The Nittany Lions racked up 13 shots in the first half and looked untouchable at times on the ball.

Lospinoso put the Quinnipiac team on its back with her effort in the net, punching away shot after shot and keeping the Bobcats alive.

Her efforts paid off immediately in the second half, as senior midfielder Markela Bejleri launched a spectacular shot from distance to knot things up at 1-1 in the 46th minute. The shot curled into the top corner, and there was nothing goalkeeper Katherine Asman could do to stop it.

Penn State didn’t take long to respond though, and it was Linnehan at the center of the attack again. Linnehan exchanged a give-and-go with Hocking, took a touch, and drove the ball past Lospinoso for the goal.

“We had a little huddle after [Quinnipiac] scored, and there was no doubt that we were gonna win this game,” Linnehan said.

In the 64th minute, the bombs dropped from the back line courtesy of Jillian Jennings.

Jennings played a long ball from her own half all the way to a streaking Hocking behind the Bobcat defense. The NCAA’s active career points leader added another to her tally, as the Nittany Lions took a 3-1 lead.

Quinnipiac kept fighting and nearly had another goal, but Emely van der Vliet’s shot went just over the crossbar.

In the 77th minute, senior Cori Dyke scored the dagger. The shot rolled on the ground between defenders and into the net, extending the Nittany Lion lead to 4-1.

Penn State continued attacking as the match came to a close, finishing with a season-high 25 shots, 16 of which were on net.

For coach Erica Dambach’s squad, each match has been a learning experience.

“It’s been about focusing on that process, about making sure we’re not looking ahead,” Dambach said. “It’s about learning from each match and learning from each month that’s gone by so we can prepare for this moment.”

