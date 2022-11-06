After a long, hard-fought journey, a second-half goal gave Penn State a Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Taking down a Michigan State team that hadn’t lost a single Big Ten game all year, the Nittany Lions took home the trophy after a 3-2 win.

In the green and white’s first-ever time competing for the title, the squad was unbothered as it used Penn State’s game plan against it. Finding its way inside the box around the fifth minute, and causing immense pressure, a deflection resulted in an own goal by Jill Jennings.

In the 15th minute, the blue and white managed to put on some pressure of its own, earning a penalty kick. Against Penn State’s favor, fifth-year senior forward Penelope Hocking ripped one straight at the goalpost, missing a prime opportunity to tie the score.

In the first few minutes, the Nittany Lions were their own worst enemy when it came down to it.

As the game carried on, it was a back-and-forth matchup between the two teams with great defense on both sides of the field, but the blue and white kept fighting.

Michigan State has one of the best defenders in the conference in Ruby Diodati, who compiled eight assists while playing lockdown defense heading into the match.

Senior midfielder Cori Dyke was ready for the call, finding redshirt sophomore Kaitlyn MacBean on a freekick. MacBean placed the ball just right to get the second goal of the game and Penn State's first.

Coach Erica Dambach mentioned after halftime the team “needs to be brave” in order to beat the Spartans.

Tackles came from left and right, even one from Hocking, as she didn’t give up on a play, making a huge stop to prevent a shot on target.

The wave of blue and white never gave up in the full 90 minutes, showing its perseverance from start to finish.

The embodiment of a player who never gave up was redshirt senior Ally Schlegel, the leading goal-scorer for the army.

Senior Payton Linnehan, served up a platter for Schlegel. As soon as the Parker, Colorado, native felt the ball at her feet, she quickly found the back of the net.

In her celebration, Schlegel made a phone call, dialing her 12th goal of the season and her then-biggest one yet. She came a long way to now take on the role of a leader for the team, winning games in stride and mentoring the unit.

The game wasn’t over just yet, though. Michigan State’s Lauren DeBeau had a beauty in the 75th minute, pinging it against the top left corner to make the score 2-2.

The goal made it DeBeau’s 11th of the season, giving her team the fighting spirit to get right back into the game. With a lot of fight still left on the table, the Spartans continued to make life grueling for the Nittany Lions.

In the dying embers of the game, Schlegel was determined to end the match in full time. Leaping toward the ball, the 5-foot-7 athlete got height, being brave enough to connect with her head against the ball to nestle the ball in the bottom left corner in the 82nd minute.

Schlegel talked about her game-winning goal and what it meant for her squad.

“Every time I score one of these goals at the end, I just always look back to my team and think it’s always a culmination of everything and a reflection of them,” Schlegel said on the Big Ten Network broadcast. “This team, these coaches, this program, Penn State. I’m simply only a reflection of them.”

Her mentality was the difference-maker in this game, taking some time after the goal to meditate. With the two goals she had in the game, it was what Penn State needed to close out the game 3-2.

“Ally Schlegel can do it all,” Dambach said on the broadcast. “One of the smartest players I have ever coached, and what a joy. Our team just loves her to death as do we.”

After being counted out all season, especially after being unranked for some time, Penn State found a way to win another trophy, its ninth in program history.

In what could be her final year in Happy Valley, Schlegel led the conference in goals, racking up 13 tallies over the season.

As for how she envisioned the championship playing out, the redshirt senior said she knew exactly what was coming.

“There’s nothing like it,” Schlegel said. “I was absolutely confident the game was going to end like this. I had no doubts. This team is a family affair. This is family.”

