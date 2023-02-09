Women's Soccer Vs Wisconsin, Wiesner

Penn State defender Kate Wiesner (6) throws the ball during Penn State's matchup against Wisconsin at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 3-0.

Penn State’s Kate Wiesner has been selected to play for the U.S. under-23 Women’s Youth National Team on its latest trip.

The senior midfielder will head to Paris with her new teammates to face France's under-23 roster on Feb 17 and 20.

Wiesner is coming off a strong 2022 season in Happy Valley, where she accumulated 15 points across 23 contests.

Now, she’ll continue her international career as the year continues.

