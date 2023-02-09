Penn State’s Kate Wiesner has been selected to play for the U.S. under-23 Women’s Youth National Team on its latest trip.
The senior midfielder will head to Paris with her new teammates to face France's under-23 roster on Feb 17 and 20.
The USWNT called and they want @katewiez!📞📞📞The U.S. Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team team will travel to Paris to train and play two games against the France U-23 WNT on Feb. 17 and 20 at France’s National Training Center. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/yR652LlisH— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) February 9, 2023
Wiesner is coming off a strong 2022 season in Happy Valley, where she accumulated 15 points across 23 contests.
Now, she’ll continue her international career as the year continues.
