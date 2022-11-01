Women's Soccer Vs Wisconsin, Hocking

Penn State forward Penelope Hocking (18) watches the ball during Penn State's matchup against Wisconsin at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 3-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

After a Round 1 victory in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State is back in the top 25.

The Nittany Lions are ranked 21st in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings after their 1-0 victory over Wisconsin.

Coach Erica Dambach's squad will take on No. 12 Northwestern in the semifinals in Columbus, Ohio.

The winner of that match will take on either No. 6 Michigan State or Nebraska in the Big Ten Championship match.

