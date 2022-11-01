After a Round 1 victory in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State is back in the top 25.
The Nittany Lions are ranked 21st in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings after their 1-0 victory over Wisconsin.
Top teams remain unchanged in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I men's and women's soccer rankings. @UW_MSoccer and @UCLAWSoccer claim No. 1 spots.Read more: https://t.co/070cnNA4vv pic.twitter.com/AAOCsLSYi2— United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) November 1, 2022
Coach Erica Dambach's squad will take on No. 12 Northwestern in the semifinals in Columbus, Ohio.
The winner of that match will take on either No. 6 Michigan State or Nebraska in the Big Ten Championship match.
