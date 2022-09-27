PSU Women's Soccer Vs. Illinois

Forward Rachel Wasserman (9) dribbles the ball down the field during the Penn State women’s soccer match against Illinois at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 5-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State women's soccer rises to No. 6 in the polls after a strong week.

The Nittany Lions was previously ranked No. 17 in last week's poll.

Penn State has not lost in five games, and now sits at 7-1-2 on the season.

The Nittany Lions defeated No. 4 Rutgers and Illinois to propel themselves up the rankings this week

