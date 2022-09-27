Penn State women's soccer rises to No. 6 in the polls after a strong week.
The Nittany Lions was previously ranked No. 17 in last week's poll.
Climbing higher 📈💪#WeAre pic.twitter.com/auK4bQEgoD— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 27, 2022
Penn State has not lost in five games, and now sits at 7-1-2 on the season.
The Nittany Lions defeated No. 4 Rutgers and Illinois to propel themselves up the rankings this week
MORE SOCCER COVERAGE
Penn State’s games against Rutgers and Illinois brought more than just a pair of wins.