Revenge was on Penn State’s mind when it traveled to College Park, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions lost their last two matchups and were looking to get back in the win column, and that’s exactly what they did against Maryland.

The blue and white came away with a much-needed 2-0 victory, as it moved to 3-2-1 in Big Ten Play.

The Terrapins came out attacking early, recording five shots in the opening 11 minutes, but none were on target.

While Maryland pressured redshirt senior goalkeeper Katherine Asman early, Penn State struck first.

After a failed clearance by the Terrapins, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking headed the ball right to the foot of Natalie Wilson, and she made no mistake, ripping it into the bottom right of the net.

The junior midfielder’s tally marked the first in her career, and the blue and white continued to pressure goalkeeper Madeline Smith in the opening half.

Late in the first half, Maryland ripped a shot past Asman, but after review, the play was deemed offside — and the Nittany Lions held their one-goal advantage into halftime.

In Penn State’s previous game against Ohio State, it had just five shots on goal, but it surpassed that total just 46 minutes into Sunday’s contest.

The blue and white was given a glorious chance to grow its lead just a minute into the second half when Maryland defender Amanda Schafer picked up a yellow card, and redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was given a penalty kick.

However, Schlegel was unable to convert on the kick as Smith came up with a massive save to keep her team down by just one.

Although the Nittany Lions failed to score on the free kick, in the 51st minute, senior midfielder Cori Dyke extended their lead by ripping a shot into the top right of the goal.

Dyke’s second goal of the campaign, and her career, was set up by freshman midfielder Olivia Smith, who picked up her first career assist.

It took Maryland until the 52nd minute to record its first shot on goal, but Asman was there to save it for Penn State.

In the 69th minute, graduate student forward Mikayla Dayes ripped a curling shot that was headed for the back of the net, but once again, Asman made a huge save to preserve the lead.

Coach Erica Dambach’s squad continued to pressure the Terrapin defense, taking shots in high-quality scoring areas.

Toward the end of the game, the Nittany Lions played more defensive, preventing Maryland from mounting a comeback in the contest.

The blue and white held on for the 2-0 victory picking up its eighth victory of the year and its third in conference play.

Penn State will look to extend its winning streak to two games Thursday when it heads home to face Wisconsin.

