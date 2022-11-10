Former Penn State midfielder and forward Sam Coffey inked an extension with the Portland Thorns Football Club.

The new contract will keep Coffey in Portland through the 2025 season.

Coffey started 22 matches for the Thorns in 2022, tallying one goal and two assists.

Brewing up more Coffey moments 🤗We've signed midfielder Sam Coffey to a contract extension through the 2025 season. — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) November 10, 2022

She was tied for third for interceptions and fifth for chances created amongst midfielders in the NWSL, leading to her being named a NWSL Rookie of the Year finalist.

Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc emphasized Coffey’s importance in the team’s run to the postseason and that she is in the long-term plans of the club.

