Penn State’s Kristin O’Neill has been named to the Tewaaraton Award preseason watch list.

The honor is given out to the the men’s and women’s lacrosse players that stand out the most each season.

And we’ll say it again… SHE IS ONE TO WATCH❕Kristin O’Neill is on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List for the second straight season ❕🏆@Tewaaraton pic.twitter.com/aOmh96t0Xk — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) February 10, 2023

O’Neill gains this recognition ahead of a junior season that will see her serve as the Nittany Lions’ team captain.

After impressing last season by leading Penn State with 39 goals, O’Neill will look to continue her strong play and possibly take home some hardware by year’s end.

