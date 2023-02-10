Penn State women's lacrosse vs. Pitt, O'Neill

Penn State's Kristin O'Neill (19) carries the ball up the field during women's lacrosse's game against Pitt at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Panthers 15-7.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State’s Kristin O’Neill has been named to the Tewaaraton Award preseason watch list.

The honor is given out to the the men’s and women’s lacrosse players that stand out the most each season.

O’Neill gains this recognition ahead of a junior season that will see her serve as the Nittany Lions’ team captain.

After impressing last season by leading Penn State with 39 goals, O’Neill will look to continue her strong play and possibly take home some hardware by year’s end.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags