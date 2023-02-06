Women's Lacrosse vs. Pitt

The Penn State women's lacrosse team groups up after a goal during their game against Pitt at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Panthers 15-7.

 Nick Eickhoff

The Big Ten women's lacrosse television schedule was officially released by the Big Ten Network on Monday.

Penn State's games against Ohio State on March 25, Northwestern on March 30 and Maryland on April 13 will be nationally televised on the network.

The Nittany Lions went 6-9 last campaign, looking to improve this season. Penn State opens the year against Bucknell on Saturday at Panzer Stadium.

