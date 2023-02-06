The Big Ten women's lacrosse television schedule was officially released by the Big Ten Network on Monday.

Penn State's games against Ohio State on March 25, Northwestern on March 30 and Maryland on April 13 will be nationally televised on the network.

Our 📺 schedule is here ❕Tune in 3️⃣ times to watch us this spring!@B1GLacrosse | @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/HgDJMMNxY5 — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) February 6, 2023

The Nittany Lions went 6-9 last campaign, looking to improve this season. Penn State opens the year against Bucknell on Saturday at Panzer Stadium.

