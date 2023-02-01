Ahead of its 2023 campaign, Penn State has gained some bulletin board material.
The Nittany Lions were ranked last in the Big Ten preseason poll.
🥍 #B1GWLAX is almost here - Good Luck this season! 2023 Women's Preseason Poll: https://t.co/plAm8UAzkM pic.twitter.com/JQQYtIO2AA— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) February 1, 2023
This follows a 2022 season that saw Penn State post a 6-9 record, but win zero of its six matchups within the conference.
Looking to turn this mark around, the blue and white’s season will kick off on Feb. 7 in a scrimmage against Penn. From there, the Nittany Lions will host Bucknell on Feb. 11 to properly start the 2023 season.
With the season on the horizon, three Nittany Lions are named Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch.