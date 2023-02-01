Ahead of its 2023 campaign, Penn State has gained some bulletin board material.

The Nittany Lions were ranked last in the Big Ten preseason poll.

🥍 #B1GWLAX is almost here - Good Luck this season! 2023 Women's Preseason Poll: https://t.co/plAm8UAzkM pic.twitter.com/JQQYtIO2AA — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) February 1, 2023

This follows a 2022 season that saw Penn State post a 6-9 record, but win zero of its six matchups within the conference.

Looking to turn this mark around, the blue and white’s season will kick off on Feb. 7 in a scrimmage against Penn. From there, the Nittany Lions will host Bucknell on Feb. 11 to properly start the 2023 season.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE