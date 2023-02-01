WLAX 4/16 Hoss

Penn State's Midfielder Brooke Hoss (1) grabs a high pass before scoring. In Penn State's Women's Lacrosse game vs. Michigan. In overtime Michigan would win 8-7 on Saturday April 16, 2022 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Ahead of its 2023 campaign, Penn State has gained some bulletin board material.

The Nittany Lions were ranked last in the Big Ten preseason poll.

This follows a 2022 season that saw Penn State post a 6-9 record, but win zero of its six matchups within the conference.

Looking to turn this mark around, the blue and white’s season will kick off on Feb. 7 in a scrimmage against Penn. From there, the Nittany Lions will host Bucknell on Feb. 11 to properly start the 2023 season.

