Off to a 2-0 start, Penn State made its debut in the newest IWLCA poll on Monday.
The Nittany Lions were unranked to start the season, but a nice start has them pushed to No. 25.
⬆️⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/c66nEc6qFw— Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) February 20, 2023
The blue and white is coming off of a 15-6 win over Drexel this past Saturday and took down Bucknell with a 16-6 win back on Feb. 11.
Penn State will be busier this week as it welcomes Duquesne on Feb. 21 and then Arizona State on Feb. 24.
