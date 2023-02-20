Penn State women’s lacrosse vs. Drexel, team celebrate

The Penn State women's lacrosse team celebrates a goal during their game against Drexel on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State won the game 15-6.

Off to a 2-0 start, Penn State made its debut in the newest IWLCA poll on Monday.

The Nittany Lions were unranked to start the season, but a nice start has them pushed to No. 25.

The blue and white is coming off of a 15-6 win over Drexel this past Saturday and took down Bucknell with a 16-6 win back on Feb. 11.

Penn State will be busier this week as it welcomes Duquesne on Feb. 21 and then Arizona State on Feb. 24.

