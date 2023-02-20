Off to a 2-0 start, Penn State made its debut in the newest IWLCA poll on Monday.

The Nittany Lions were unranked to start the season, but a nice start has them pushed to No. 25.

The blue and white is coming off of a 15-6 win over Drexel this past Saturday and took down Bucknell with a 16-6 win back on Feb. 11.

Penn State will be busier this week as it welcomes Duquesne on Feb. 21 and then Arizona State on Feb. 24.

