Penn State's Midfielder/Attack Regan Nealon (25) works agaisnt a Michigan defender. In Penn State's Women's Lacrosse game vs. Michigan. In overtime Michigan would win 8-7 on Saturday April 16, 2022 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday.

Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season.

Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be new in their roles.

The Nittany Lions look to rebound this season following a 6-9 campaign in 2022.

