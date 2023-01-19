Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday.

Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season.

Your 2023 captains 🤩🫡 pic.twitter.com/lK68nB0jgE — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) January 19, 2023

Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be new in their roles.

The Nittany Lions look to rebound this season following a 6-9 campaign in 2022.

