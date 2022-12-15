Women's Lacrosse vs. Pitt, O'Neill

Penn State's Kristin O'Neill (19) carries the ball up the field during Penn State's game against Pitt at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Panthers 15-7.

 Nick Eickhoff

The schedule for the 2023 Penn State season was announced Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will open their season at Panzer Stadium on Feb. 11 against Bucknell as part of a five-game homestand to begin the year.

The first conference matchup of the year for the blue and white takes place on March 11 on the road against Rutgers.

The regular season ends April 22 on the road against Johns Hopkins.

