The schedule for the 2023 Penn State season was announced Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will open their season at Panzer Stadium on Feb. 11 against Bucknell as part of a five-game homestand to begin the year.

❕Going to be a good season❕Link to read more about this season’s schedule🔗: https://t.co/J7oFCIwTDZ pic.twitter.com/4zdXQLbZq7 — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) December 15, 2022

The first conference matchup of the year for the blue and white takes place on March 11 on the road against Rutgers.

The regular season ends April 22 on the road against Johns Hopkins.

