PSU Women's Hockey vs Colgate - Tessa Janecke

Forward Tessa Janecke (15) defends the puck from her opponents during a hockey game against Colgate in the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Raiders beat the Nittany Lions 3-2.

Penn State forward Tessa Janecke has been named Rookie of the Month for December by the Hockey Commisioner’s Association. Janecke joins Kiara Zanon and Josie Bothun as the only Nittany Lions to win the award.

Janecke tallied three goals and six assists for nine points throughout the month of December. The freshman sensation already has four CHA Rookie of the Week honors and two CHA Rookie of the Month nods to her resume.

Janecke is second on the team in points with 27 (14 goals and 13 assists).

The blue and white resume play on Friday, Jan. 13 when they take on RIT at Pegula Ice Arena at 6 p.m.

