Penn State forward Tessa Janecke has been named Rookie of the Month for December by the Hockey Commisioner’s Association. Janecke joins Kiara Zanon and Josie Bothun as the only Nittany Lions to win the award.

Janecke tallied three goals and six assists for nine points throughout the month of December. The freshman sensation already has four CHA Rookie of the Week honors and two CHA Rookie of the Month nods to her resume.

IN HER DNA🧬Tessa Janecke becomes the third Nittany Lion ever to be named the Hockey Commissioners Association National Rookie of the Month.🔗 https://t.co/0SiXLkmzUg#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/CNmrbaY36m — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) January 4, 2023

Janecke is second on the team in points with 27 (14 goals and 13 assists).

The blue and white resume play on Friday, Jan. 13 when they take on RIT at Pegula Ice Arena at 6 p.m.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE