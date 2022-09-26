After a dominant opening series against then No. 3 Wisconsin, one Penn Stater captured her first CHA weekly award.

Tessa Janecke introduced herself to Hockey Valley in a big way, lighting the lamp twice while tacking on an assist to win CHA Rookie of the Week.

Its time for our CHA Weekly awards for week 1! Congratulations to Morgan, Makayla, Jada, and Tessa!📰 : https://t.co/v1pgN8aKqd#CollegeHockeyAmerica pic.twitter.com/osgkk1gBNS — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) September 26, 2022

Her three points came in the Nittany Lions' 4-1 victory over the Badgers and were the program’s first-ever over a top-three team.

The Orangeville, Ill., native posted Thursday’s equalizer to spark four unanswered blue and white goals en route to the win.

Janecke followed up with a power-play goal for the 3-1 lead and led the team in blocked shots with six in the two games.

