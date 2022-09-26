Womens Hockey vs Wisconsin

Penn State forward Tessa Janecke (15) takes the puck up the ice during Penn State's matchup against Wisconsin at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. The Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions 9-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

After a dominant opening series against then No. 3 Wisconsin, one Penn Stater captured her first CHA weekly award.

Tessa Janecke introduced herself to Hockey Valley in a big way, lighting the lamp twice while tacking on an assist to win CHA Rookie of the Week.

Her three points came in the Nittany Lions' 4-1 victory over the Badgers and were the program’s first-ever over a top-three team.

The Orangeville, Ill., native posted Thursday’s equalizer to spark four unanswered blue and white goals en route to the win.

Janecke followed up with a power-play goal for the 3-1 lead and led the team in blocked shots with six in the two games.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags