It was a January to remember for a pair of Penn State athletes.

Freshman forward Tessa Janecke was recognized as Rookie of the Month while junior netminder Josie Bothun earned Goaltender of the Month in the CHA on Tuesday.

Janecke scored three goals and four assists in six games during January, highlighted by a two-goal performance at Mercyhurst on Jan. 23.

In net, Bothun has been stout between the pipes for the blue and white all season, but in the first month of the calendar year, the junior allowed just 10 goals in six games, dropping her goals-against average to 2.03 on the year.

The duo of Bothun and Janecke will have the chance to continue their successful January with a two-game road split against Syracuse at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

