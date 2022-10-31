Freshman forward Tessa Janecke and senior Izzy Heminger received College Hockey America honors for week six of the 2022-23 season.

Janecke, who was named rookie of the week, recorded three goals and two assists in Penn State’s sweep over Lindenwood and a goal against Franklin Pierce on Oct. 24.

Heminger was awarded defensive of the week after a three-point performance across the last two games for the blue and white.

Heminger becomes the sixth different Nittany Lion to receive a weekly distinction from the CHA, joining Janecke, Alyssa Machado, Josie Bothun, Lyndie Lobdell and Courtney Correia. This is Janecke’s second career CHA weekly award after receiving rookie of the week honors in week one.

