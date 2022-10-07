Blown leads are never ideal, and such was the case for Penn State on Friday afternoon.

After a 2-2 start to the season, the blue and white failed to take advantage of playing the No. 6 ranked team.

The Raiders came into the game after pitching shutouts in each of their first three games, while Penn State had allowed 16 goals so far.

The blue and white made sure to come out strong by flying around to shots defensively, in a game that started off with a ton of physical play and energy from both sides.

After puck drop it was clear both teams were coming ready to play.

Coach Jeff Kampersal has previously mentioned improving on the team’s energy and today was a good job in doing so.

“[We knew] if we didn’t win today, it wasn’t for a lack of effort.” Kampersal said. “We played well enough to win… [but] we didn’t manage as well as we could have, but our players played with a lot of grit and supported each other.”

The Raiders outshot the Nittany Lions 29-21 but took home the victory at the face-off dot 34-26.

With any matchup between two ranked teams, Kampersal said he recognized the high level of play today.

“Colgate’s fast, we’re fast… It’s like an up and down game from a matured, fan standpoint… It’s really fun to watch,” Kampersal said. “These elite athletes play at a high level… like it’s cliche but it literally comes down to one or two plays.”

Each team went back and forth at each other throughout the match, which finished with a combined seven penalties from both groups.

The battle at home was also noticeably a matchup of two of the best goalies in women’s college hockey currently and both had their struggles during the game.

“I think we have the firepower to score more but it’s not easy,” Kampersal said. “We’re working hard, we got good opportunities… but you could say the same for Colgate who had a couple of plays where Josie made big saves, so it’s just two good goalies going at it with two good teams.”

The Raiders’ last line of defense was led by junior goalie Kayle Osborne, who saved 20 of the Nittany Lion shot attempts at her.

Colgate’s offense was fast today but its defense limiting Penn State to just nine shots to the goal after the first period was a big reason for the outcome. The Nittany Lions have shown the ability to score when shooting a lot, but that didn’t happen today.

“The confidence is still high… These guys have shown they bring it like every night now which is awesome,” Kampersal said.

Despite the strong start, Osborne and the Raiders gave up their first goals of the season tonight, showing the defense is beatable going into Saturday’s rematch.

Penn State’s defense would have the opportunity to seal the game after scoring two straight goals to gain its first lead of the game, but a tying goal along with a last-minute score by Colgate was what gave them its final lead to win.

Penn State had its opportunities Friday but just couldn’t capitalize. Changing that fact will be one of the biggest keys going into the Game 2 rematch with the Raiders.

“Tomorrow we can score , We could score five [points] and work just as hard [as we did tonight],” Kampersal said.

