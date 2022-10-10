PSU Women's Hockey vs. Colgate

Penn State forward Lyndie Lobdell (24) and forward Tessa Jancke (15) celebrate a goal with another teammate at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Colgate defeated Penn State 2-1

 Joshua Prantl

Penn State’s Lyndie Lobdell was recognized as College Hockey America's Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The junior defenseman recorded three blocks in the blue and white’s 2-1 loss to Colgate on Saturday.

Lobdell also netted her first goal of the season moments after killing a penalty in the third period. The defenseman adjusted to playing forward and knotted the game at one, but the Nittany Lions would later fall to the Raiders.

This marks Lobdell’s first honor in 2022 and third overall for Penn State women’s hockey three weeks into the season.

