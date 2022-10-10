Penn State’s Lyndie Lobdell was recognized as College Hockey America's Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The junior defenseman recorded three blocks in the blue and white’s 2-1 loss to Colgate on Saturday.

Its time for our CHA Weekly awards for week 3! Congratulations to Kylie, Lyndie, Jada, and Ella!📰 : https://t.co/ArpWth1dvf#CollegeHockeyAmerica pic.twitter.com/J0U60im2f8 — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) October 10, 2022

Lobdell also netted her first goal of the season moments after killing a penalty in the third period. The defenseman adjusted to playing forward and knotted the game at one, but the Nittany Lions would later fall to the Raiders.

This marks Lobdell’s first honor in 2022 and third overall for Penn State women’s hockey three weeks into the season.

