No. 12 Penn State welcomed RIT back to Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday to wrap up a two-game conference series with the Tigers. The Nittany Lions took Game 1 by a score of 4-2 on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions and Tigers tied 2-2 after playing a five minute overtime period.

Prior to the matchup, RIT had not won a game since Oct. 8, entering with a 16-game losing streak.

The blue and white nearly found itself striking first as it was inches close to scoring, as the puck hit both posts and did not cross the goal line.

After a brief official review, the referees determined that the shot by Penn State had not crossed the goal line, and the Tigers had gone down and scored a goal of their own.

Just seconds later, the Tigers would rush down the other side of the ice and Jordyn Bear would snipe one past Nittany Lion goaltender Katie DeSa, giving RIT the lead.

“Okay performance. I thought that [DeSa] was really good this week in practice, like really good.” said head coach Jeff Kampersal on the decision to start Katie DeSa over Josie Bothun. “And I thought it was a time where she deserved to start,” said Kampersal.

Penn State outshot RIT in the first frame, 11-7, but had itself down a goal.

“Yeah, just get going. Like there’s a million people here. I don’t know what the attendance was but there is no reason to not be firing on all cylinders,” said Kampersal on what was said in between the first and second period, resulting in Penn State’s successful second frame.

“We have to support one another and stick to championship habits. We have to focus on the process and not the result,” said Kampersal.

The Nittany Lions completely flipped the script as the second period began. Just 23 seconds into the frame, Tessa Janecke put one in the back of the net for the 15th time this season, tying the game up at 1-1.

As the second period went on, the blue and white continued to dominate in shots and gained tons of momentum. Kiara Zanon would get one past RIT goaltender Sarah Coe, her team-leading 17th goal of the season, to give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 advantage late in the period.

Penn State would take the lead to the second intermission, leading by one and heavily outshooting RIT 20-9.

The third period began with the blue and white maintaining the lead, on top 2-1. Halfway through the frame, the Nittany Lions kept their lead intact until a strange bounce from the puck found the stick of Athena Vasdani, who beat DeSa to tie the game at 2-2.

60 minutes of regulation wasn’t enough time to find a winner as the two teams would skate in a five-minute 3-on-3 sudden death overtime period.

The blue and white came inches away from ending this one as Eleri MacKay shot one wide right of the left post, missing the net.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, for a two-game series with the Mercyhurst Lakers on Jan. 22-23.

