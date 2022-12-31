Following a narrow 4-3 Friday afternoon victory over LIU, No. 12 Penn State hosted the Sharks once again in a New Year’s Eve showdown.

Coming into the contest, the Nittany Lions had strung together four wins in a row, dating back to a Nov. 26 victory over Boston University.

This win streak grew even further after an impressive 4-1 victory on Saturday, but the Nittany Lions had to work for that final score.

The opening 20 minutes after puck drop proved quiet for both sides, as Penn State and LIU both went scoreless in the first period. While the blue and white was able to generate more offensive opportunities, out-shooting the Sharks 15-7, there wasn’t any reward for this aggressive effort.

Once the second frame got underway, coach Jeff Kampersal’s skaters doubled down on their persistent approach, and were rewarded.

After more than tripling the Sharks’ shot attempts by a 26-8 margin, the Nittany Lions received a potent power play opportunity when LIU’s Maggie Culp was called for hooking.

In response, freshman Tessa Janecke, who scored the game-winner on Friday, scored to put her squad on the board 1-0. This continued Janecke’s standout debut season in Happy Valley, a season where she has now tallied 14 goals.

While there wouldn’t be another goal during the second period, Penn State was able to continue outplaying its opponent on both ends of the ice. Through 40 minutes, the home team had fired off 35 shots, while limiting LIU to just 12. Numbers like that will almost always be a recipe for success.

However, LIU sophomore goaltender Tindra Holm’s ability to dispel all but one puck through 40 minutes had kept her team in the game. Penn State needed to stay vigilant down the final stretch to preserve its narrow lead,

Not only did the Nittany Lions protect their lead, they expanded upon it.

The ninth goal of the season from senior Julie Gough, off a well-timed pass from Janecke, gave the blue and white a two-score advantage with just over nine minutes left in the contest.

However, LIU wasn’t ready to surrender just yet. Senior Abby Latorella finally got her team on the board with less than seven minutes left in the contest, cutting Penn State’s lead in half.

This didn’t discourage the Nittany Lions from finishing strong. Freshman defenseman Kendall Butze notched the first goal of her collegiate career during another Penn State power play to further extend the lead to 3-1.

While Butze has been a consistent contributor all season, totaling 12 points coming into this outing, her very first goal put another exclamation point on another solid outing from the No. 12 Nittany Lions.

There was even more scoring to come, as with only 44 seconds left, junior Kiara Zanon tallied her 14th goal and team-leading 30th point of the season.

After closing the final period in strong fashion, Kampersal’s players won their fifth contest in a row.

While LIU kept things close through the first two frames, Penn State earned the sweep all the same with its consistent offensive pressure down the stretch and across the weekend.

