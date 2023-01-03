Penn State Women's Hockey claimed all four spots in this week's CHA players of the week.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon scored three goals and one assist for four points on the week, taking home Forward of the Week.

Senior defenseman Izzy Heminger had four assists this week against LIU, securing her spot as Defenseman of the Week.

Junior goaltender Josie Bothun held the Sharks to four goals, registered 36 saves and a posted a 2-0-0 record in the sweep.

Rookie of the Week honors belong to freshman forward Tessa Janecke. Janecke tallied two goals and three assists this week.

Penn State looks to continue its winning ways against RIT at home Jan. 13 and 14.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE