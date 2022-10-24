Women's Hockey v Franklin Pierce - Bothun

Penn State goalie Josie Bothun (30) dove for the puck to prevent a goal in the game at Franklin Pierce at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The game finished with the Nittany Lions beating the Ravens 5-0. 

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State’s spot remained the same in this week’s USCHO rankings.

After three straight weeks at No. 11, the squad was ranked 12th for a second consecutive week.

The No. 12 Nittany Lions won in their only game of the week Sunday, as they put up a 6-0 score against Franklin Pierce.

The blue and white face Franklin Pierce again Monday and begin CHA play this weekend against Lindenwood. The busy week will dictate where the team stands on the polls at this time next week.

