For the second straight week, Penn State remains at the No. 12 position in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday.

The Nittany Lions haven’t played since Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 when they swept unranked Syracuse at home, earning a 4-0 shutout win in Game 1 and an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win in Game 2.

The blue and white sit atop the CHA with a 5-1-0 record in conference play and an overall record of 13-8-1 with 10 points.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Long Island University Sharks on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at Pegula Ice Arena.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE