For the second straight week, Penn State remains at the No. 12 position in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday.
The Nittany Lions haven’t played since Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 when they swept unranked Syracuse at home, earning a 4-0 shutout win in Game 1 and an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win in Game 2.
This week’s @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Women’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/KnRz3BMNAl— USCHO.com (@USCHO) December 12, 2022
The blue and white sit atop the CHA with a 5-1-0 record in conference play and an overall record of 13-8-1 with 10 points.
The Nittany Lions will take on the Long Island University Sharks on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at Pegula Ice Arena.
