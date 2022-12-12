Womens Hockey vs Wisconsin

Penn State defenseman Rene Gangarosa (13) takes the puck up the ice during Penn State's matchup against Wisconsin at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. The Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions 9-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

For the second straight week, Penn State remains at the No. 12 position in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday.

The Nittany Lions haven’t played since Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 when they swept unranked Syracuse at home, earning a 4-0 shutout win in Game 1 and an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win in Game 2.

The blue and white sit atop the CHA with a 5-1-0 record in conference play and an overall record of 13-8-1 with 10 points.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Long Island University Sharks on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at Pegula Ice Arena.

