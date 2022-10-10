PSU Women's Hockey vs. Colgate

Penn State forward Eleri MacKay (28) guides the puck past Colgate defenders at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Colgate defeated Penn State 2-1

 Joshua Prantl

Penn State stayed pat in the latest USCHO poll.

The blue and white slotted at No. 11 poll for the third straight week Monday.

This came after a pair of losses to Colgate this past weekend, where the Nittany Lions lost by one score in both outings.

A pair of road games against Boston College is on the horizon this week for the blue and white.

