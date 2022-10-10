Penn State stayed pat in the latest USCHO poll.
The blue and white slotted at No. 11 poll for the third straight week Monday.
This came after a pair of losses to Colgate this past weekend, where the Nittany Lions lost by one score in both outings.
Check out this week’s @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Women’s Poll! pic.twitter.com/3kkoBfkEdA— USCHO.com (@USCHO) October 10, 2022
A pair of road games against Boston College is on the horizon this week for the blue and white.
