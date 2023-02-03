Penn State maintained its dominance over Syracuse this season.

The Nittany Lions secured a 7-0 victory over the Orange at Tennity Ice Pavilion.

After a fast-paced first period, the blue and white earned a 5-on-4 advantage at the midway point and set up its offense in Syracuse’s zone looking to jump ahead early.

Olivia Wallin put the Nittany Lions on the scoreboard with a top-shelf shot that snuck past Syracuse goaltender Arielle DeSmet. Wallin, an Oakville, Ontario, native, who scored twice in the previous series against the Orange, picked up her 12th goal of the season in the opening period.

Penn State last faced Syracuse in a two-game set Dec. 3-4. Across both wins, the blue and white outscored the Orange 15-3 at Pegula Ice Arena.

DeSmet’s last game against the Nittany Lions was brutal. Penn State came out with an 11-3 victory where nine Nittany Lions recorded a multi-point game. The graduate goaltender allowed a season-high nine goals on 28 shots during the contest.

Following the opening goal, junior forward Maeve Connolly blasted a shot in front of the net to give the blue and white a two-goal lead. Lyndie Lobdell and Katelyn Roberts were credited with assists.

The first period ended with the blue and white leading 17-3 in shots over the Orange.

Three minutes into the second frame, Syracuse committed a costly turnover that Courtney Correia capitalized on to extend the Nittany Lions’ lead to three. From this point in the game, it was clear Penn State was in control.

The Orange almost found a momentum boost halfway through the second period with an open shot in front of Penn State netminder Josie Bothun, but the Nittany Lions put bodies in front of the puck to prevent a possible goal. Bothun posted a shutout with 18 saves on Dec. 3 against Syracuse and now owns three career shutouts against the Orange.

At the five-minute mark in the third period, Kendall Butze sent in a shot that deflected off of DeSmet, leaving Mya Vaslet open for the tip-in goal.

Shortly after, Wallin found her second goal of the match and Penn State’s fifth unanswered goal.

Kiara Zanon put the Nittany Lions up by a touchdown on an even-strength goal that trickled past DeSmet. The goal marked Zanon’s 22nd of the season, giving her the lead for goals scored in Division I women’s hockey.

In the third period alone, the blue and white scored four goals.

Now at 21-8-2 this season and 11-1-1 in CHA play, Penn State is closing in on clinching the top seed in the conference with three left to play. Since their last loss on Nov. 25 against No. 3 Minnesota, the Nittany Lions have an 11-0-1 record.

The Nittany Lions will aim for a season sweep over Syracuse, which fell to 9-19-2, on Saturday at 3 p.m.

