Penn State came into Saturday with a chance to gain momentum and take over the top spot in the CHA standings, and it took full advantage of the opportunity presented.

The Nittany Lions shut out Syracuse on their home ice 4-0 to secure a Game 1 win in the series.

The blue and white came out firing in the early going, notching the first 10 shots of the game but failed to convert despite several close calls.

After a penalty by fifth-year forward Courtney Correia just over seven minutes into the game, The Orange went on a run of their own with the skater-advantage.

The road unit racked up nine shots in the two minutes it had the power-play advantage, but junior goalkeeper Josie Bothun held strong. Bothun did a great job of staving off the attack and saving everything that came her way to prevent Syracuse from taking an early lead.

The two teams traded shots for a while, but Penn State junior captain Kiara Zanon ended the back-and-forth play with less than a minute remaining in the period. Zanon scored on a shot that hit the crossbar and ricocheted into the back of the net to put the Nittany Lions up 1-0 going into the break.

The second period started off a bit chippy as the Orange attempted to rally from a 1-0 deficit, but they avoided any penalties in the early going. That changed when just over 13 minutes into the game a trip was called on Syracuse’s Mik Todd.

During the two-minute advantage, the Nittany Lions had a few shots on goal attempts but none successfully crossed the line. Penn State was not deterred, though, as it scored with just under four minutes remaining in the second period to go up by two. This time the goal was scored by sophomore Mya Vaslet, just her second of the season.

The Nittany Lions wasted no time pouring it on, scoring again just 20 seconds after the puck was dropped in the center circle. It was junior Alyssa Machado who scored the quick tally to put Penn State up 3-0 on the scoreboard, putting all the pressure on the Orange.

Despite the 3-0 lead, Penn State continued to put pressure on the Syracuse defense in the third period. After a flurry of shots, star freshman Tessa Janecke scored her 12th goal of the year.

The freshman forward has had an outstanding first year in Hockey Valley, and this goal put Penn State up 4-0, effectively ending any chance Syracuse had at a comeback.

The Nittany Lions were at a crossroads in their season, losers of three of their last four, they could not afford a loss to the unranked Orange, which would’ve put them even further behind in the conference standings.

Instead the blue and white advanced to 12-8-1 on the season and took the lead in the CHA standings, boasting a 4-1 record on conference play. Penn State won the shot differential 39-18 and the faceoff advantage 31-20 .

Despite the big win, the Nittany Lions will have to stay locked in and defeat the Orange once again Sunday if they want to continue to be atop the conference standings.

“Generally the team that wins the Friday game lets down a little bit into Saturday, and the team that loses comes out hard,” coach Jeff Kampersal said, citing the team’s slip up against Mercyhurst in Game 2 earlier in the season.

The blue and white will once again host Syracuse in Hockey Valley at 1 p.m. on Sunday for the right to be first place in the CHA conference standings.

“You know how important tomorrow is, I think we know how important this whole series was, especially going into the break,” Zanon said. “I think we know what we have to do, and the goal is to just do it.”

