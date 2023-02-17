In Game 1 of the regular season’s concluding series, Penn State was full of scoring within a high-level performance.

The Nittany Lions defeated RIT 8-1 at the Gene Polisseni Center and moved to 2-0-1 this campaign against RIT along with a collective 23-8-2 record.

The last time these squads matched up, the blue and white were held to two points in a tie.

This time, Penn State made sure to jump out on offense early — the team’s first contest since Feb. 4 began with a three-goal period to capture all the momentum early.

The first few minutes of action were huge for the blue and white, which scored twice within the first three minutes to go up 2-0.

Junior forward Olivia Wallin scored first to take the lead, good for her 14th goal of the season. It was quickly followed by sophomore forward Lexi Bedier on her first goal of the season, and the team’s early success only led to more.

Both of the group’s first scores were assisted by graduate forward Courtney Correia. The early emphasis on finding open shots allowed the team to continue success on the opposing goal.

The period’s next score change came when freshman forward Tessa Janecke scored after multiple passes from teammates got her open for the look, which was good for her 19th goal of the campaign.

The team came out attacking the goal, and it led to outshooting the Tigers 14-7 on goal by the end of the first period.

RIT managed to find the back of Penn State’s net once though, and it came within the first period’s final couple of minutes.

Tiger sophomore forward Jordyn Bear scored on Penn State for her fourth of the season, pushing the score to 3-1 at the end of the period to make it a closer game. Bear’s score also came as her third of the season against Penn State, as she’s scored once in each matchup this season.

The blue and white had a solid scoring cushion, and after a few missed scoring opportunities to start the second period, the defense continued to step up.

A string of stops by junior goalie Josie Bothun and senior defender Izzy Heminger allowed Penn State to keep RIT off the board. It immediately paid off with a score on the offensive end, as the Nittany Lions led 4-1 early in the second period after senior forward Alyssa Machado scored her ninth of the year.

Another goal later in the period seemingly pushed it out of reach after all-around play by Penn State had been forcing RIT to struggle on goal.

Graduate forward Eleri MacKay scored the last goal of the period to make it 5-1 on the 11th goal of her graduate campaign.

After a strong defensive performance along the team’s scoring output, Bothun captured 12 saves in the game to bring her season total to 658 with one regular season contest left.

Three more goals within the third period pushed the final score to 8-1, as Penn State showed its play at all levels.

Another score by MacKay began the third period of the game, before another by junior defender Lyndie Lobdell pushed it to a six-score margin not much later.

A second score by Bedier on a Nittany Lion power play closed the game out and gave Penn State a big performance to follow up in Saturday’s rematch with RIT.

Since tying the Tigers in January, the Nittany Lions are 7-0 — so an ideal finish to the regular season could look similar to this game.

