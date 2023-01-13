Another high-level performance at Pegula Ice Arena is how Penn State has kept its recent momentum going.

The Nittany Lions captured their sixth straight win after defeating RIT 4-2 to move to 16-8-1 this season.

The blue and white has looked good at home this season, holding an 11-4 record at Pegula Ice Arena after Friday’s win. That theme showed up yet again, as fast play on both sides of the ice led it throughout the matchup against the Tigers.

After missing their first four shots through the first two minutes of action, the Nittany Lions landed a couple of goals — as junior forward Kiara Zanon took over on consecutive possessions.

Notching her 15th and 16th goals this season, both of Zanon’s goals came unassisted after she led quick transition scores. Her 100th and 101st career points put her squad up 2-0 early.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said the “breathing room” that quick scores give the team is important and especially helpful in making sure a conference opponent like RIT can’t hang around late. The pair of scores “set the tone” and gave the squad a big cushion it was able to hold on to throughout the match.

While Penn State’s offense was in good shape early, its defense did its part as well, not allowing a shot on goal until 10 minutes into the contest.

The next score came on a shot from the front of the goal by graduate-student forward Courtney Correia, for her ninth goal of the season in the blue and white. Her score came after a few passes from the Nittany Lions allowed Correia the good look that led to her finding the back of the net.

The early success on both sides gave Penn State a 3-0 lead going into the second period of action, where the squad’s defense continued to swarm RIT after allowing only three shots in all of the first.

More Penn State pressure on defense kept the lead intact, as a scoreless period made sure Penn State’s 3-0 lead stayed safe going into the final period.

Junior goalie Josie Bothun totaled 15 saves throughout defending the blue and white’s goal with help along the way from teammates.

The faceoff circle was one aspect that the Tigers kept up in, as RIT almost matched Penn State 23-24 in faceoffs Friday. Penn State freshman forward Tessa Janecke managed to do well in the dot, going 12-of-19 to lead the squad’s total and allowing the offense to keep attacking.

Kampersal added that the faceoff circle is important in controlling the pace and that once the team’s centers saw success, it positively helped their power plays and penalty kills.

The attention to every aspect of its play allowed Penn State to outshoot RIT the entire game, finishing with 36 shots and holding RIT to just 16.

Through a strong third-period performance on defense, the blue and white’s offense made sure to keep getting shots off, which led to a goal by junior forward Olivia Wallin to put the game out of reach. Wallin’s score was good for her eighth goal of the season for the Nittany Lions squad.

RIT was able to get on the scoreboard with a late shot from Lindsay Maloney that bounced out of Bothun’s hands before sliding into the net for the first score of RIT’s weekend. The Tigers managed to get another goal late in the period, when Jordyn Bear scored to bring the lead to just two at the conclusion.

The Nittany Lions first win of 2023 saw contributions from everyone on the ice, and that will be especially crucial heading into the final nine conference contests of the season before the CHA Tournament.

The Tigers have now been 0-7 against CHA opponents so far this season, so Penn State will look to continue its recent stretch with another win against RIT on Saturday.

Kampersal gave recognition to his team’s leaders for keeping everyone ready all season. He said that going into Saturday’s tilt against RIT, the Nittany Lions need to “keep their habits true,” as has been a focus all season for the squad.

