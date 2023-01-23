For the seventh week in a row, Penn State women’s hockey remains at No. 12 in this week's USCHO Poll.
Thus far, Penn State holds a conference play record of 7-1-1, which is first place in the CHA, and an overall record of 17-8-2.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Women’s Poll has arrived! pic.twitter.com/wzNrVjM4WV— USCHO.com (@USCHO) January 23, 2023
The blue and white are in the middle of a two-game conference series with Mercyhurst in Erie, Pennsylvania. Penn State took Game 1 by a score of 5-2 on Sunday evening and will play Game 2 Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
The Nittany Lions will return home on Jan. 27 and 28 for their final home series when they take on the Lindenwood Lions at Pegula Ice Arena.
