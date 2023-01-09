WHockey vs FP Celebration

Penn State Women's Ice Hockey forward Eleri MacKay (28), defense Rene Gangarosa (13), and forward Julie Gough (14) celebrate their goal in the game against Franklin Pierce on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went on to defeat Franklin Pierce 4-1. 

This week's USCHO rankings have been released, and Penn State sits at No. 12.

The Nittany Lions have a 15-8-1 record thus far and will attempt to climb the rankings with home games against RIT on Friday and Saturday.

Penn State is currently on a five-game winning streak and will look to stick to its winning ways as the back half of the season continues.

