This week's USCHO rankings have been released, and Penn State sits at No. 12.
THE BUCKEYES STAY HOT 🔥Ohio State stays on top in the latest @USCHO rankings. 1️⃣ @OhioStateWHKY2️⃣ @YaleWHockey3️⃣ @GopherWHockey4️⃣ @QU_WIH5️⃣ @ColgateWIH #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/TkKnDok34B— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 9, 2023
The Nittany Lions have a 15-8-1 record thus far and will attempt to climb the rankings with home games against RIT on Friday and Saturday.
Penn State is currently on a five-game winning streak and will look to stick to its winning ways as the back half of the season continues.
