No. 12 Penn State’s senior day didn’t disappoint, as it brought a thrilling matchup with Lindenwood after the previous day’s lopsided outcome.

The Nittany Lions played well all over the ice after falling behind early, finishing with a score of 6-3 en route to their 20th victory this season along with capturing a four-game sweep of Lindenwood.

The blue and white’s senior day was for five players leaving after the season; graduate forwards Courtney Correia and Eleri MacKay, along with senior defenders Izzy Heminger, Rene Gangarosa and Mallory Uihlein.

Period 1 began with action from both sides after Friday’s 5-1 game, and Penn State was spreading the puck and attacking despite not seeing early success.

Lindenwood did a good job of playing defense on its goal through the first period, and so the Nittany Lions were unable to get any clean shots off. The Lions’ senior goalie Natalie Ferenc accounted for 39 saves by the end, holding Penn State from scoring for a good bit of the day.

After a slow offensive run for both teams, Lindenwood managed to get on the board first late into the period. Sophomore forward Morgan Neitzke scored from the front of the goal for the Lions after landing a goal late in Friday’s contest as well.

The second-year forward has managed to score four of the seven goals that the Lions scored against Penn State during this season.

Neitzke’s tally with just a couple minutes left in the period carried into the next interval, as Lindenwood led 1-0 through 20 minutes.

Through this campaign, the blue and white has seen success when it scores first, so going into the second period down by one was some adversity for the team.

The following period was just as competitive between the two CHA conference squads, as it was back and forth between both goalies. The Nittany Lions’ junior goalie Josie Bothun totaled 19 saves throughout after finishing with 23 in the prior game.

Despite being outshot 14-9 at the time, Lindenwood was finding good shots along with sustaining its defense — and it led to another score to increase the lead.

Sophomore forward Sydney Rarick was next to get on the board for the Lions, leading to the 2-0 lead less than halfway through the game.

Soon after the two-score deficit, Penn State found a way to get onto the board and make it a one-point game when Correia found the back of the net off consecutive passes from teammates.

The graduate student’s score on the net was good for her 10th goal of the season, as she’s contributed in many ways along with her scoring in the past year with Penn State.

The score allowed the team to get on the board with about 10 minutes left in the period, which left the blue and white enough time for a chance to tie it up.

With a big game becoming so close, it started to get chippy too, as both teams were called for double penalties and the physicality started to ramp up through just the second period.

Within a 4-on-4 scenario due to penalties, Penn State junior forward Olivia Wallin landed a goal to bring the score to 2-2 after a pass from MacKay. Wallin’s 11th goal of the season followed up one she had in Friday’s game, and was in crucial timing.

Although they began the day slowly, the Nittany Lions managed to outshoot Lindenwood 22-5 in the second period to lead the sudden comeback before finishing 45-22 on shots.

A tied game going into the final period of action left more plays to be made on the senior day, and it was fitting that Penn State’s fifth-year made it.

MacKay scored her second point of the day on the goal to put them up 3-2 — that came off of a remarkable transition play and turn-around pass from freshman forward Tessa Janecke, freeing MacKay’s lane for the go-ahead shot.

Another goal by junior forward Kiara Zanon put the game to 4-2 with less than 10 minutes, and the blue and white’s defense held for the rest of the game aside from a last-minute goal, securing the team’s up-and-down performance with victory.

MacKay and junior defender Alyssa Machado each added on another goal in the period to push the lead to four with a high-scoring final period.

A comeback win was a good way to enter a four-game road streak before the squad’s CHA tournament. Despite the overwhelmingly close match, the team looks to be in good shape entering the run, holding a 10-0-1 record in the last 11.

