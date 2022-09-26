After a record-setting weekend, Penn State found itself moving up in the USCHO polls.

On Thursday night, the Nittany Lions took down now-No. 5 Wisconsin 4-1 for their first-ever win against a top five opponent.

Moving up! Penn State ranks at #11 in the USCHO DI polls!🪜#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/Nq6vybJxx3 — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 26, 2022

The blue and white split the series against the Badgers, and on Monday, it moved up to the No. 11 team in the country after starting the year ranked 14th.

Jeff Kampersal’s program will be back in action in Canton, New York, against Minnesota Duluth on Friday.

