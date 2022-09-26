Womens Hockey vs Wisconsin

Penn State celebrates a goal during their matchup against Wisconsin at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. The Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions 9-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

After a record-setting weekend, Penn State found itself moving up in the USCHO polls.

On Thursday night, the Nittany Lions took down now-No. 5 Wisconsin 4-1 for their first-ever win against a top five opponent.

The blue and white split the series against the Badgers, and on Monday, it moved up to the No. 11 team in the country after starting the year ranked 14th.

Jeff Kampersal’s program will be back in action in Canton, New York, against Minnesota Duluth on Friday.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags