Penn State fell one spot in the latest USCHO poll despite gathering standings points in both games against a ranked team.
The Nittany Lions downed No. 14 Boston College 3-2 Friday in the first of two games in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The second game resulted in a tie after the two teams decided to not participate in a shootout after a scoreless overtime.
Check out this week’s @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Women’s Poll! pic.twitter.com/Sgu7lAwNzz— USCHO.com (@USCHO) October 17, 2022
Penn State scored a total of five goals over both matches against the Eagles including two off the stick of freshman forward Tessa Janecke.
The blue and white have a 3-4-1 record in 2022 and host Franklin Pierce at Pegula Ice Arena for a two-game set Sunday and Monday.
Two Penn State players were recognized with CHA weekly honors after notable performances last week.