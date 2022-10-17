Penn State fell one spot in the latest USCHO poll despite gathering standings points in both games against a ranked team.

The Nittany Lions downed No. 14 Boston College 3-2 Friday in the first of two games in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The second game resulted in a tie after the two teams decided to not participate in a shootout after a scoreless overtime.

Penn State scored a total of five goals over both matches against the Eagles including two off the stick of freshman forward Tessa Janecke.

The blue and white have a 3-4-1 record in 2022 and host Franklin Pierce at Pegula Ice Arena for a two-game set Sunday and Monday.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE