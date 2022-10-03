After its 4-2 win over Saint Lawrence including a three-goal performance from Courtney Correia, Penn State kept its ranking from last week.

The blue and white stayed at No. 11 in the latest USCHO poll.

🆕 @USCHO Division I Women's Ice Hockey Poll 🏒1. Ohio State2. Minnesota3. Northeastern4. Minnesota Duluth5. Wisconsin6. Colgate7. Quinnipiac8. Yale9. Princeton10. Clarkson11. Penn State12. Cornell13. Harvard14. Vermont15. Connecticut#NCAAHockey — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 3, 2022

Correia’s hat trick and solo contribution from Alyssa Machado gave the Nittany Lions the real estate they needed to secure their most recent win, which brought them to 2-2.

Junior goaltender Josie Bothun posted a .903 save percentage, stopping 27 shots during the match against Saint Lawrence.

The blue and white takes on Colgate at home on Oct. 7, looking for a second straight win for the first time this season.

