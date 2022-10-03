Women's Hockey Gal vs Wisconsin Gal.jpg

Two players from the Penn State and Wisconsin Women's Ice Hockey Teams bump shoulders on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Penn State defeated Wisconsin 4-1 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

After its 4-2 win over Saint Lawrence including a three-goal performance from Courtney Correia, Penn State kept its ranking from last week.

The blue and white stayed at No. 11 in the latest USCHO poll.

Correia’s hat trick and solo contribution from Alyssa Machado gave the Nittany Lions the real estate they needed to secure their most recent win, which brought them to 2-2.

Junior goaltender Josie Bothun posted a .903 save percentage, stopping 27 shots during the match against Saint Lawrence. 

The blue and white takes on Colgate at home on Oct. 7, looking for a second straight win for the first time this season.

