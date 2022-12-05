Penn State women’s hockey vs. Mercyhurst, Zanon

Penn State forward Kiara Zanon reaches for the puck during the Penn State women’s hockey game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Nov. 4, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won the game 4-1.

Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse.

Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.

On Sunday, the blue and white had an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win over visiting Syracuse. The blowout included a hat trick from Zanon and multi-point games from Olivia Wallin, Eleri MacKay, Tessa Janecke, Lexi Bedier, Julie Gough, Mya Vaslet and Izzy Heminger.

Penn State is 13-8-1 overall and sits atop CHA conference play with a 5-1-0 record. The next matchup for the blue and white is a two-game series against Long Island University on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at Pegula Ice Arena.

