Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse.

Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.

On Sunday, the blue and white had an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win over visiting Syracuse. The blowout included a hat trick from Zanon and multi-point games from Olivia Wallin, Eleri MacKay, Tessa Janecke, Lexi Bedier, Julie Gough, Mya Vaslet and Izzy Heminger.

Penn State is 13-8-1 overall and sits atop CHA conference play with a 5-1-0 record. The next matchup for the blue and white is a two-game series against Long Island University on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at Pegula Ice Arena.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE