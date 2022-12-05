Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse.
Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.
This week’s @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNFKSx Division I Women’s Poll has arrived! pic.twitter.com/GvLzk6fOXQ— USCHO.com (@USCHO) December 5, 2022
On Sunday, the blue and white had an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win over visiting Syracuse. The blowout included a hat trick from Zanon and multi-point games from Olivia Wallin, Eleri MacKay, Tessa Janecke, Lexi Bedier, Julie Gough, Mya Vaslet and Izzy Heminger.
Penn State is 13-8-1 overall and sits atop CHA conference play with a 5-1-0 record. The next matchup for the blue and white is a two-game series against Long Island University on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at Pegula Ice Arena.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Career 1st hat trick for captain Kiara Zanon leads Penn State women's hockey to program-record 11 goals
Following Penn State’s 4-0 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, coach Jeff Kampersal expressed hi…