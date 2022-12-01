Womens Hockey vs Wisconsin

Penn State forward Katelyn Roberts (22) and goalie Josie Bothun (30) during Penn State's matchup against Wisconsin at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. The Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions 9-1.

Penn State's goalie was once again honored for her star play.

Josie Bothun earned CHA Goaltender of the Month title for the month of November. Bothun had 181 saves in eight games, giving her a .923 save percentage.

Coming off her 16th career shutout in a 3-0 win over Boston, the blue and white's goalie moved to 10-8-1 on the year.

Penn State takes on Syracuse at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Pegula Ice Arena.

