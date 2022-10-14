It took a statement game to get back in the win column.

In coach Jeff Kampersal’s 400th career win, Penn State managed to take home in the first game of its series against Boston College.

Coming off of back to back losses last weekend, the Nittany Lions went into another important pair of games facing yet another ranked squad.

The No. 11 Nittany Lions entered the game at 2-4, while the No. 14 Eagles came in at 3-1 and looked to continue their two-game winning streak.

Penn State can hold its own against top competition well this season, though, as it’s shown in several matchups with ranked programs already this season.

The Nittany Lions struggled scoring in the first period much of this season, so two goals in the frame to get up early against Boston College was a great sign for the squad.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon kicked things off for the Nittany Lions on Friday, scoring just about three minutes into the first period for her third goal of the season. She’s known to be one of the group’s leaders, and she certainly stepped up in many ways on the ice again.

Just a few minutes later sophomore defender Karley Garcia scored her first goal of the season, and it was a big one for Penn State to go up by two scores and give the defense a scoring cushion.

Zanon made great effort plays during the first period, including swatting a shot attempt by the Eagles to keep it from going toward the net halfway through the period. Later on, she drew a hooking penalty on Boston College to cap off a key period for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s pressure on Boston College’s shots and offense showed early in this game and continued as they finished the game out-shooting the Eagles 27 to 25.

The defensive effort by everybody certainly benefited junior goalie Josie Bothun, whose 13 saves in the first two periods – including one off of her facemask in the second frame – contributed largely to the big lead.

Bothun finished the game with 23 saves, making her presence felt throughout the entire game.

Eagles’ freshman goalie Grace Campbell had highlights of her own, as she knocked away an open shot attempt from fifth-year Courtney Correia that would have added to Penn State’s lead late in the second period.

Campbell deflected many good looks from the Nittany Lions, but she couldn’t stop everything.

Freshman defender Leah Stecker took advantage of her opportunity when it presented itself, scoring her first goal of her career with a nice move on the goalie to increase the lead to 3-0.

The tally gave the Nittany Lions the lead with a shutout going into the third period, keeping that pace until late in the third. The road team surrendered two late goals but was able to hold on.

Overall, the defensive showing was impressive against a Boston College team that scored 12 goals in its four games before this — despite being shut out in a contest.

Penn State can get back to .500 with another win tomorrow against Boston College, in a game that should see much of the same approach to the first, when it comes to attacking the net early and continuing to play stout defense.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE